KSH patient artwork on display around city

Kerrville State Hospital’s entry in the city’s 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade won “Best Nonprofit Float” for its creative and lively art history-inspired display, and each of those larger-than-life paintings was skillfully crafted by KSH residents.

The hospital has participated in the community-wide event for the past seven years.

This year, with the help of art therapist Jaimie Peterson, residents developed a concept and began working on the artwork last September.

Inspired by showing their artwork in the State Capitol this year, Peterson said residents decided to pay homage to art history with large papier-mache art supplies and acrylic paintings depicting famous pieces but each with a holiday twist.

“It was such a cool challenge that encouraged teamwork among residents,” Peterson said. “And I can’t say enough about the maintenance staff, who were also very involved by helping us build our big, fun ideas.”

Maintenance staff used plywood to build the structure of the frames for the large paintings, while residents used cardboard and recycled materials like soda bottles and paper towel rolls to create the ornate look of each frame.

Caren Talarico, volunteer coordinator for KSH, said, “There’s no money in the budget here for these kinds of projects, so they invented ways to make the frames out of recycled materials that we collected on the hospital campus.”

Residents made the structure of the papier-mache paint tubes that decorated the float by wadding up newspaper and tossing it into trash bags.

Each “Crayon” that was part of the design was constructed by stacking seven coffee cans donated from staff throughout the hospital.

Talarico said about 75 residents worked on the float this year, including a core group of 12 artists who rode on it during the highly anticipated unveiling at the Kerrville State Hospital campus the day before the main event.

The next evening, nearly 100 entries, including floats, marching bands and Santa Claus on a firetruck. paraded through downtown Kerrville; and awards were announced in categories of entrants.

After the parade, a local business owner reached out to hospital staff and asked if they could display one of the paintings in their business through the holiday season.

Talarico said the additional pieces found temporary homes in different businesses and Kerrville City Hall.

Courtney Compton, the president of the Volunteer Services Council, said they reached out to people they know in the business community to find the other sites to display the paintings, once the first request was received and granted.

So they’ve all found new temporary homes through Jan. 1.

And some the remaining art supplies used to create the new artwork is being given to the art teacher at BT Wilson Sixth Grade Campus, for use with students there.

Displayed at each new location with information about the hospital and the artists, the paintings will spread cheer and help shatter the stigma of mental illness, according to Talarico.

A painting inspired by Bob Ross is staying on the hospital’s campus to be installed in front of the art studio, with quotes from Ross surrounding it.

Messages like, “I think there’s an artist hidden at the bottom of every single one of us” can encourage residents to keep creating, while growing cognitively and emotionally, according to the KSH staff.

HHS staff and their children rode on the Kerrville State Hospital float in the 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade.

On one side of the float were paintings inspired by Grant Wood’s “American Gothic;” Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” featuring a Christmas scene; and Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” except the screaming character in the new painting was a holiday gingerbread man.

On the back of the 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade float was a portrait of artist Bob Ross with his “happy little trees.”

On the other side of the float were paintings inspired by Salvador Dali’s “The Persistence of Memory,” but with unusual snowmen; and Andy Warhol’s pop art.

New locations

The staff at Brookdale Senior Living now is displaying the Vincent Van Gogh-inspired “Starry Night” holiday painting.

The Dietert Center staff members are hosting the Leonardo da Vinci-inspired holiday painting, the Mona Lisa sporting a Santa hat.

The staff at Kerrville City Hall is hosting the Andy Warhol-inspired holiday painting of four reindeer – or familiar Hill County Whitetail bucks, the viewers can decide - in the main lobby of the building on Peterson Plaza.

And the Grant Wood-inspired holiday painting of the famous farmer and his wife is on display in the lobby of Guadalupe Bank, but the couple has new outfits for the season.

Area residents can take a traveling art tour around Kerrville by visiting the various locations through the Christmas holiday.