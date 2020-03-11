Deputies save woman from scam; sheriff warns residents

Concern from a friend and quick-thinking by Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped save a local elderly woman from losing $13,000 to a potential clever scammer.

According to Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, the incident occurred on Feb. 21 when an elderly man contacted the KCSO and asked for a welfare check to be conducted on his girlfriend.

“He had been talking to her and his girlfriend told him she had to leave to go to the sheriff’s office for a counseling session,” Hierholzer said.

Hierholzer said the man tried to contact the woman several times, but she was “acting strange.”

“So the man drove to the sheriff’s office to check on the woman, but she was not here,” Hierholzer said. “Cpl. (Alex) Monroe contacted the victim by phone, who told Cpl. Monroe she was on the way to San Antonio with $8,000 to buy more gift cards to take care of her warrants. She told Cpl. Monroe she had already purchased $5,000 in gift cards, but the stores would not sell her any more.”

Hierholzer said that the victim told Monroe she was on the other line with “Deputy Hicks” from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim went on to explain that someone posing as “Deputy Hicks,” the name of a former KCSO deputy, contacted her and told the scamming victim that she had federal warrants out for her arrest for not appearing in court to serve as an expert witness in a “high profile” case,” Hierholzer said.

The victim had already placed $5,000 in gift cards in a local mail box and was told she needed $8,000 more, according to Hierholzer.

The woman had gone to the bank and withdrawn the money, and was en route to San Antonio to purchase more gift cards so that she did not get arrested, Hierholzer said.

“Cpl. Monroe told the woman that she was being scammed and that she had no warrants for her arrest and requested that she come to the sheriff’s office and make a report,” Hierholzer said. “The victim told Cpl. Monroe she had given ‘Deputy Hicks’ all of the numbers from the gift cards and that she was given instructions to mail the gift cards to an address in Washington, D.C.”

The victim then explained that she had deposited the $5,000 in gift cards in an envelope in a mail box located in the 800 block of Junction Hwy., Hierholzer said.

According to Hierholzer, two deputies then waited at the KCSO to meet with the victim, while two other deputies responded to the local post office, where deputies were able to intercept the envelope with the gift cards inside.

Deputies then were able to contact the Vanilla Gift Card company and report the fraud and stop the use of accessing the money on each card and assisted helping the woman get her money back.

Hierholzer said the victim was given fictitious addresses for both mailing and return.

“The didn’t care if they ever received the gift cards, they already had the numbers off of them,” Hierholzer said. “The most important thing citizens should know is that if they are being asked to provide gift cards, they are being scammed. No law enforcement agency will ever ask for gift cards.”

While deputies were investigating the incident, a phone call was received at the KCSO asking to speak with “Deputy Hicks,” Hierholzer said. Deputies contacted the caller, who explained that they had received a similar call, but did not comply with the gift card purchases.

“This just makes me think there are more victims out there,” Hierholzer said. “They told this woman she was under a gag order and could not talk about the case or she would face further charges. These people use fear tactics to get what they want and we need to help educate the public, especially our elderly citizens.”

Hierholzer said citizens should always use caution when contacted via phone call or e-mail by someone stating they are with any governmental agency. In all instances, double checking with the actual agency is the best course of action, Hierholzer said.