2010 Tivy grad excelling in research at Princeton

Sarah Schlunegger, 28 and a 2010 Tivy High graduate, is studying now in the academic halls of Princeton University’s post-doctoral research program on climate research; and has had an article published in an online journal that focuses on contemporary climate change.

The published article represents two-plus years of her five-year Ph.D. process, and involved an “international” team including four other Princeton team members; a professor at Princeton from the University of Bern and a scientist from the Japan Meteorological Agency, she said.

Schlunegger was born in Fredericksburg; and raised in the Kerrville area; attending Ingram schools through 10th grade, and THS for two years, to graduate in 2010.

“In high school, I was interested in climate change; followed politics quite diligently; and enjoyed my science courses. Climate change was arising as a global issue during the early 2000’s while I was in high school,” she said.

“It was clear to me that climate change was a challenge that would have to be dealt with by my generation. It represents a multi-faceted problem -- scientific, technological, social and political,” she said. “Given my scientific aptitude, I decided my best pathway to contributing to solving climate change would begin with a bachelors degree in atmospheric science.”

Schlunegger said a quick college search revealed a clear winner — Cornell University — which has a top-ranked Earth and Atmospheric Sciences department and what she called “an appealing upstate New York / New England setting.”

“I attended Cornell University from 2010-2014, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in atmospheric science. During undergrad, I had the opportunity to do climate-change research. My research involved running numerical simulations of future climates and assessing the impact of different human activities on the climate,” she said. “I enjoyed the research and academic setting, so I continued to graduate school to pursue a masters and Ph.D.”

Schlunegger said Princeton University has a top-ranked graduate program in climate sciences. Princeton University and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have a loose partnership in the form of a national research lab, the “Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory.”

“The GFDL develops and houses one of the state-of-the-art climate models which assess and predict the state of the global climate over the coming decades to centuries,” she said.

“For my Ph.D., I was (again) tasked with running and analyzing numerical simulations of the climate, using GFDL’s climate model. My main focus was on the ocean, and how physical and chemical changes in the ocean would begin to unfold as the climate changes and influences the ocean.”

In spring 2019, she completed and defended her thesis entitled “Natural variability in a changing ocean: emergence and impacts.”

“My research was funded by a NASA grant which I was awarded in 2016. I am now a post-doctoral researcher at Princeton University, still funded by the NASA grant and continuing to work on similar scientific questions, namely, what are the impacts of climate change on the ocean, and when and where will they be present first?”

A Ph.D. from Princeton or any equivalent university involves producing enough novel scientific findings to support three publishable academic articles, she said.

“The first part of my thesis has now been published in the journal ‘Nature Climate Change,’ a nature journal that focuses on contemporary climate change. ‘Nature’ is what is called a high-impact journal, meaning its articles present cutting-edge, influential science,” she said.

“It is also very competitive. Only 10 percent of papers submitted are accepted, and my submission had to compete with those of experienced, world-renowned scientists,” she said. “It was very exciting when my paper was accepted and published in this high-impact journal.”

While this honor of publication has made Sarah and her family proud, she said it is too soon to tell how many doors will open as a result of the high-impact publication.

Quotes from article

“Sea temperature and ocean acidification have climbed during the last three decades to levels beyond what is expected due to natural variation alone, a new study led by Princeton researchers finds. Meanwhile other impacts from climate change, such as changes in the activity of ocean microbes that regulate the Earth’s carbon and oxygen cycles, will take several more decades to a century to appear,” Schlunegger wrote.

“The study looked at physical and chemical changes to the ocean that are associated with rising atmospheric carbon dioxide due to human activities.

“’We sought to address a key scientific question: When, why and how will important changes become detectable above the normal variations that we expect to see in the global ocean?’” wrote Schlunegger.

“The study confirms that outcomes tied directly to the escalation of atmospheric carbon dioxide have already emerged in the existing 30-year observational record. These include sea surface warming, acidification and increases in the rate at which the ocean removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“In contrast, processes tied indirectly to the ramp-up of atmospheric carbon dioxide through the gradual modification of climate and ocean circulation will take longer, from three decades to more than a century. These include changes in upper-ocean mixing, nutrient supply, and the cycling of carbon through marine plants and animals.

“The ocean provides a climate service to the planet by absorbing excess heat and carbon from the atmosphere, thereby slowing the pace of rising global temperatures,” Schlunegger wrote. “This service, however, comes with a penalty — namely ocean acidification and ocean warming, which alter how carbon cycles through the ocean and impacts marine ecosystems.

“Acidification and ocean warming can harm the microbial marine organisms that serve as the base of the marine food web that feeds fisheries and coral reefs, produces oxygen and contributes to the draw-down of atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration.

“The study aimed to sift out ocean changes linked to human-made climate change from those due to natural variability. Natural fluctuations in the climate can disguise changes in the ocean, so researchers looked at when the changes would be so dramatic that they would stand out above the natural variability.

“The finding of a 30- to 100-year delay in the emergence of effects suggests that ocean observation programs should be maintained for many decades into the future to effectively monitor the changes occurring in the ocean. The study also indicates that the detectability of some changes in the ocean would benefit from improvements to the current observational sampling strategy. These include looking deeper into the ocean for changes in phytoplankton, and capturing changes in both summer and winter, rather than just the annual mean, for the ocean-atmosphere exchange of carbon dioxide.”

Ongoing Ph.D. work

The Ph.D. processes takes a total of five years, she said.

The first two years are a mixture of graduate coursework and beginning research. Schlunegger said at the end of the first two years, candidates take a series of comprehensive exams; and if they pass, they are given a masters degree and allowed to continue on to finish their Ph.D. study.

Prerequisites for being a researcher at Princeton University include having a Ph.D. She said to be a researcher in Atmospheric and Oceanic sciences at Princeton or any similar institution, a Ph.D. in one of those disciplines or a related science is required.

The final three years are exclusively research.

“The ‘Nature Climate Change’ publication represents about two-plus full years of work. From running the simulations (six months), to analyzing the terabytes of data the simulations produce (one year), to writing and re-writing the article (one year).

“The other parts of my thesis took about one year each to complete, and are currently under review for publication in other scientific journals,” she said.

She was asked if this research involved any field work that she couldn’t write home about because it might scare her family.

She said, “My research does not involve any field work. Rather I utilize numerical simulations from climate models as well as observations of the ocean and climate retrieved from satellites and shipboard measurements.” And she added, “I unfortunately get very sea-sick, so perhaps I will always be a land-bound oceanographer.”