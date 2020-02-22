Peterson Health growing emergency cardiac care

Jason Loftin, director of heart and vascular services at Peterson Regional Medical Center, and the PRMC administration announce that the local hospital has all the cardiologists and specialty staff here that they need to treat emergency heart attacks without having to transfer the patients to San Antonio.

“In heart patient care, we transferred heart patients before.” Loftin said. “Now we have all the staff and equipment in place to keep and treat heart patients here. It was official on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.”

Loftin works with key PRMC staff including Emergency Room Director Sharon Keith; and the Cailloux Professional Building’s Peterson Medical Associates interventional cardiologists, doctors Bryan Waits and Darren Ramoutar; and cardiologist Iliana Arellano.

Also on this interventional team are cardiologists Drs. Charlie Rabinowitz and Matthew Smolin at South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants. These doctors have agreed to be on call 24/7, and have total buy-in with this program.

This group, along with the ER staff, are making full use of the expanded Catheterization Lab (“Cath Lab” for short) in the main hospital.

Tim Rye, who manages the medical associates group on PRMC’s campus, said donors and PRMC’s administration invested time and money to get to this point.

“This was done because so much cardiac activity was going to San Antonio,” Rye said. “EMS had been taking 20 to 30 patients per month before.”

The medical term for this emergency is a “STEMI.”

The PRMC staff defined that as “S-T” for that part of a person’s EKG “wave pattern” that tells medical personal something has interrupted its usual rhythm.

All parts of that wave on an EKG strip are named, and if this certain portion is too high, it’s a classic sign of a heart attack.

The E-M-I stands for “elevated myocardial infarction,” they said.

He and Keith said until now, when a patient experiencing a cardiac incident “presented” either in the ER or by calling 9-1-1, the main and usual response was to call for transport (usually a medical helicopter) to San Antonio. And the patient and his or her family would get the resulting bill for that service, too.

Now if EMS personnel bring in a heart patient, or one walks into the ER complaining of certain symptoms that are validated with an EKG, the hospital PA system sounds a “Code STEMI.”

“That gets everybody here or on their way here,” Loftin said.

Loftin said they have measured “door to balloon time” at an average of nine minutes here.

He and Keith agreed the common saying in treating such emergencies is, “Time is heart muscle.”

Rye said they know it’s also time-saving when they keep a patient and his or her family close to home.

These experts pointed out the expanded Cath Lab is located in the main PRMC building on the same floor and across a hall from the Emergency Room.

So if a patient walks in needing cardiac help, the ER staff knows the signs to look for and can move that patient quickly to the Cath Lab.

Rye and others said besides EMS transport, the ER staff was seeing smaller numbers than EMS was taking south.

“We want the community to know cardiac patients don’t necessarily need to be transferred.” Rye said. “This also frees family members from driving to San Antonio to follow up or visit.”

All agreed there would be significant savings in bills to the patient and his or her family.

Every patient is different, they said, but the majority of cardiac patients are age 40 and up.

Hospital officials said for more information, area residents can call a cardiologist or their primary care physician.

And everyone will be given more details in coming weeks.

Loftin said cardiac patients would usually see their general physicians for “after-care.”

Smolin said taking care of STEMI calls is the pinnacle of his profession. And some of the other partners in this care have been in Kerrville more than 20 years.

“Patients go in sick; and come out often asking to go home,” Smolin said. “STEMI care is the most dramatic improvement we see in medical cases.”