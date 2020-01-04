Local boy ‘makes good’ outside Hill Country

William G. Stacy IV, known by his friends and Hill Country family as Cuatro (for being William the fourth) or Will, was born and raised in Kerrville, in Miami from first through eighth grades, and came back to Kerrville for high school.

“My father’s family is from Kerrville (Bill Stacy III) and his father (Billy Stacy II – former Kerr County Judge). My Grandmother Gretchen still lives in Kerrville, along with my aunt and uncle.”

Stacy said he graduated from Tivy High School in 1995, after attending Ingram Tom Moore High School one year. He finished at Tivy in grades 10-12.

“I was in the 101st graduating class from Tivy and the third generation counting my father and grandfather,” he said.

Other mid-90’s grads from THS might remember that he played basketball and had what he called “okay grades.”

“Two things I was very involved in though in high school were my faith and video/photography/creativity,” Stacy said.

“I was asked as a freshman by the late Dr. Mike Davidson (youth pastor at Trinity Baptist Church) to be on the TBC youth council,” he said. “That was an amazing opportunity … to begin to learn about leading others and applying my faith in real-world examples was great. Alongside Mike and the council, we were able to take part in life-changing acts of service during our spring breaks, and live our faith out.

“The other game-changer for me at Tivy were two teachers who were very influential for me – Deborah Vetter and Bridget Putnam. Deborah was a speech and communications teacher who worked to build a media technology department at Tivy. When I began at Tivy as a sophomore, I was hooked!

“My dad had a background in broadcast and technology, and I had the bug, too. We had our own “channel” on the televisions throughout the school and we would produce stories and news each day to our classmates,” he said. “We had a studio and production room where we learned the basics and pretty advanced methods of live production as well as prepackaged production. Mrs. Vetter was a true mentor and inspiration to me. She pushed hard on us to always be getting better and to be crafting our skills via practice and feedback.”

The second teacher was Bridget Putnam, Stacy said.

“She was our Tivy art teacher. I considered her a mentor too. So many other students did as well. She was a true counselor, art expert, but mostly just a friend we could all talk through the challenges of high school with,” he said. “On top of being hamstrung with not the best art studio, and often left-over materials, she made the most of our experience. We had a very rich and diverse set of art we were able to create.”

Stacy said he still has many of his pieces including wax batik, jewelry making, windchimes, oil pastels, pottery and mosaics, just to name a few.

“For my success in my career, even to today, I give a lot of credit to all three, Dr. Davidson, Mrs. Vetter and Mrs. Putnam for their encouragement and guidance to me in high school.”

Cuatro Stacy attended college at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas.

“I wanted to get a little space from home, go somewhere not many from Tivy were going to, and attend a school with a strong church scene and good ‘Film and Television’ program. UNT was it.”

He said, as a freshman, he found himself working at the UNT football games in video production as well as actively involved in the college program at Denton Bible Church.

“I found both offered me a chance to learn the craft of creativity and leadership. I graduated with a bachelor of arts in radio, television and film – specializing with advanced classes in documentary production.”

That work and degree led Stacy to his current job.

“A radio, television and film degree is so valuable in my opinion,” Stacy said. “If you think about it, you have to learn so many types of skills to make a successful film – coming up with a viable idea, pitching the idea, raising money, managing a budget, managing a film crew and actors, writing a script, understanding the complex technology to make a film, coaching creative talent, editing a final product, marketing and distributing a final product and then making a reputation for yourself to do the whole thing again. It’s truly a multi-media degree.

“When I graduated Tivy in 1995, the internet was just becoming a hot tool and channel that everyone wanted to get into. A film degree at the time was a good degree for that, as it was such a multimedia medium.

“While I did not go into film production out of college, I did go straight into a software development company (while still in college) doing graphic design, video production and web design. I worked fulltime as an art director after my sophomore year at that software company, and just took classes around my work schedule; and graduated from UNT in 2001.”

Other advance training and help

Stacy said the best advanced training he got in many ways was as much at church as in college. “My college pastor (very much like my amazing high school youth pastor) was and still is a true mentor in my life. Dr. John Bryson is his name. He taught me so much about leadership and helped me grow in my faith,” he said. “Denton Bible opened up opportunities for me to lead in video production, technology, and across the country and world serving others, doing video production and teaching. I was able to be a part of and lead teams in college back to Kerrville for Habitat for Humanity, video production in Romania, Russia and service projects throughout Germany, Kenya and many other states across the U.S.

“The biggest part of my training, though, there had to be the training up in leadership. I have been trained by, in my opinion, one of the best in the country around building a foundation of leadership in my DNA. Being mentored and mentoring was one of the best disciplines I created for myself in college - a theme that would play out well for me throughout my career.”

Stacy described his career path leading up to his present job.

“I worked in software, design agencies and nonprofits for about eight years until I got a big break in Dallas,” Stacy said. “I had mentored a young man in college (Matt Stewart), and he was a friend of mine. He worked his way up inside the Dallas Mavericks from a merchandise stock person to a graphic designer. I saw the Mavs were looking for a leader in the emerging website and email marketing space. That sounded like the perfect job for me! As you can imagine, hundreds of people were applying for a job like that, working for an NBA franchise and a billionaire owner – Mark Cuban.

“I gave the friend (Matt) that I mentored in college a call and asked if he could give my resume to the right people. He did, and I found myself in rounds and rounds of interviews with the Dallas Mavericks.” he said.

“In the final round of interviews, I remember a V.P. of marketing asking me about my background. ‘You have a background working with faith-based groups and non-profits. Mark Cuban (the owner of the team) is an atheist; how do you feel like that would work?

“All I knew to reply was, ‘Well, Jesus was known to be a friend of sinners, so I am, too. It should be fine.’

“Next thing you know, I was working for an NBA team! I ran all of the website, email marketing, online video and social media for the team.”

Current job, title

Stacy is currently the Chief Marketing Officer at GM Financial, the captive lending arm at General Motors, based in Ft Worth, a role he’s had for just over five years.

GM Financial is a wholly owned company of General Motors; www.gmfinancial.com.

This role encompasses marketing the GM Financial brand across the world, alongside the four major brands of GM – Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

“We work with more than 4,200 GM dealers across the U.S. (including Cecil Atkission Motors and Crenwelge Motors here) and more than 3 million customers in the U.S. who have a car loan or lease with us today.”

Responsibilities, surprises

Stacy leads a 150-person marketing and digital department.

“It’s like a full-service marketing agency – design, technology, mobile apps, websites, video, PR, social media, writing, analytics and lead management with our dealers. It’s a dream job for sure; and I have to pinch myself a lot on how blessed I am to be in this role and have such a good team to work with,” Stacy said.

“The biggest surprise in a job like this is how much work you have to do that doesn’t have to do with marketing. I do a lot of people problem solving, a lot of budget work to get approvals for my work and a lot of power point presentation. I tell our kids I’m actually the ‘chief power point officer’!”

Do his siblings or family now send their “vehicle wish lists” to him?

“Oh, yea. We just unveiled the new Chevy Suburban; and my dad and sister both want one. I want one, too! The main ‘ask’ from my dad is usually a Chevrolet Corvette, though. They are amazing and all new in 2020. So 2020 may be the year his dreams come true, who knows?

“That is one of the perks, though, for working for an auto maker at my level. We get to pick what we drive, and we drive new cars every six months. Vehicle, insurance, fuel, car washes … all included. It’s a great perk and one that has spoiled me. I’ve had the chance to drive lots of great vehicles, Escalade, Silverado, Sierra, Corvette, Yukon. It’s awesome.”

Lessons, highlights, ‘fun’ parts

Stacy said navigating such a large organization is always a challenge. GM has 175,000 employees, so working with such a vast group can be daunting. It does make it fun, though, too, to see the wide diversity of people and the amount of opportunity there is in the company, he said.

“It’s 10 times bigger than Kerrville (when I left in 1995) which is crazy to think about.

“I get to lead and be a part of an award-winning team at GM Financial, which is the best. I have a lot of co-workers and truly enjoy working with them.

“Releasing our technology for the world to use is a highlight, too. We have a great website and now a mobile app for iPhone and Android that is doing very well, and being used by millions of Americans every month,” Stacy said.

And he added, “Currently, I am also taking part in a dream come true. I am attending a special graduate program at Stanford University. GM selects 40 people each year to take part in a 12-month intensive ‘Transformational Leadership’ program.

“We travel the globe and learn from Ph.D. Stanford professors around all aspects of leadership – critical thinking, managing change, decision making, decision shaping, motiving teams, company strategy and other topics. It’s an amazing program, and one that will hopefully take my career to the next level. I am learning from world-renowned professors and others across the GM company.

“It’s a traveling program where we all travel to different GM sites including Detroit, Toronto, Shanghai in China, and on the Stanford campus in Palo Alto, Calif. My classmates are very diverse in their countries of origin and experience, everything from policy-shapers in D.C., plant managers in China, treasury leaders from New York and Ph.D. engineers from Detroit, all GM co-workers, so the company networking is world-class also. I hardly knew any of them before and now we are all becoming fast friends.

Summer jobs, references,

help from people he knew

Stacy said, “I had the chance to work for James Partain photography in high school and a summer or two in college. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He was a truly master photographer and incredible artist. I was able to assist him for a few years doing photography and video and it was instrumental in my forming as a photographer and artist.

“The way he posed a family, the way and time he set up his portraits, the high-tech Hasselblad cameras and lens he used, and the fact he only took a few photos. He was so good, he just needed a few shots and he knew he got what he needed. I was so lucky to learn from him and his family for a few years.”

The other thing Stacy said he realizes as a husband and father of three now, too, is how helpful his immediate and extended family were to where he is today, as well as his Kerrville community.

“My great-grandmother and grandmother were very creative themselves in their chosen mediums. Both helped me pay for some of my college. My parents were not wealthy per se, but always found a way to support in me in my interests, like cameras, computers, technology, support, supplies; and being cheerleaders for me in basketball, my faith and life,” he said.

“My dad, like me, is very technology focused and creative; and was always there to support me in my interest and hobbies, as I learned technology and leadership. My Grandpa Judge Stacy was the same. He was a World War II Navy veteran and always reminded me of service to the community and my family. He would always remind me that he was one of the reasons I didn’t speak Japanese and German!”

Stacy also counts in his blessings Kerrville with the great media program at Tivy, amazing church in Trinity Baptist, …”even my first car and car loan I got in Kerrville at Crenwelge and Security State Bank. My grandmother co-signed on the loan with me, and Tim Crenwelge and my dad helped me pick out a used truck.”

Advice to upcoming high school or college grads

Find mentors and in time become a mentor, too, he said. “It has served me well for 25 years, whether a youth pastor, teacher, boss at a job, etc. Listen, take their advice, follow their advice and keep learning. Become addicted to finding good mentors and seeking wisdom. Leaders learn from leaders, plain and simple. It’s so simple but so life-changing.

“Even now, Mayor Dr. Blackburn and three other Ph.D. men from my past are my mentors for Stanford. Each month, I send them my assignments and get their take on what I should focus on, what else I should be reading, how to apply it to my life and ask for their advice and prayer.

“I would also say, leaders are readers. Read, read, read. I try to instill it in my kids, too. It’s amazing how much you can learn from books, audio books and educational videos on youtube. There is so much wisdom and knowledge out there to take advantage of. Don’t waste time, gain an advantage by being a reader. It’s so easy and you will never regret it!”

Family

Stacy and his family now live in Irving, in the D/FW metroplex. He’s married to Kristi whom he met at UNT, 18 years married. They have three kids, William V (age 15), Sydney (13), and Ruby (10).