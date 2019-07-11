Kerr notes Butler vet. funeral

Kerr County Commissioners accepted a donation Monday to help pay for a “mobile dynamic traffic sign;” and noted the upcoming funeral of a recently identified Korean War veteran from Kerr County.

Mobile dynamic traffic sign

Commissioners, led by Harley Belew, discussed with Jim Arquette of the CAG in Kerrville South the CAG’s offer to give a donation to Kerr County to help purchase a “mobile dynamic traffic sign” that could be placed on Rim Rock Road to slow drivers in the area.

This request came from residents along Rim Rock Road in response to speeding drivers using this route to avoid Thompson Drive, and resulting vehicle accidents, collisions with mailboxes, and near hits on pedestrians and their mailman, as there are no sidewalks along this county road.

All agreed such a sign with flashing speed numbers would be noticed by drivers, but only effective 60-90 days before it becomes “part of the landscape” to drivers. So they have discussed a mobile sign on a trailer that could be towed and placed elsewhere as needed.

The CAG, an association of homeowner groups in that area, is ready to donate at least $7,000, Arquette said, and he could ask for more.

County Judge Robert Kelly said Kerr County is considering partnering with the CAG on this. All agreed to accept the CAG’s donation of $7,000 or more “for this specific purpose” and have the Road and Bridge Department check its budget for how much more money the department can provide.

Funeral, Korean War veteran

Kelly noted the announced funeral services and interment for Korean War veteran Billy Joe Butler of Kerr County, whose remains were returned by North Korea in June 2018 to the United States and identified.

Butler was captured in 1950 and held in a prison camp where he died in January 1951. His death was reported by other returning prisoners at the time; and Kerr County commissioners agreed later to add his name to the War Memorial at the courthouse.

On Monday, Kelly asked area citizens and law enforcement to attend Butler’s funeral service on Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Kerrville Funeral Home to honor Butler’s service, all these years later; and to line the route on Junction Highway to Nichols Cemetery, following the service, for his burial.

Kelly said he would ask Kerrville officials for their participation.

Revised county budget calendar

The Kerr County Auditor’s Department presented a revised “Budget Calendar” as commissioners continue forming the FY20 budget.

Meetings started last April, and on July 8, commissioners approved the upcoming meetings scheduled as follows:

• July 15 and 17 – budget workshops with departments, 9 a.m.;

• July 23 – budget workshop, 2 p.m.; with added discussion of salaries, added personnel, cost of living adjustment, capital outlay, health insurance;

• By July 25 – deadline for Chief Appraiser to certify appraisal roll to Tax Assessor-Collector;

• July 29, 31 – budget workshop, 1 p.m., with departments and added items;

• By Aug. 1 – Tax Assessor-Collector submits appraisal roll and an estimate of the collection rate for current year;

• By Aug. 7 – calculation of effective and rollback tax rates;

• Aug. 12 – commissioners’ bud-get workshop 2 p.m. to finalize proposed budget and discuss tax rate.

County award

Larry Boccaccio came from the Texas Association of Counties “Risk Management” division to present Kerr County’s 10th consecutive “Gold Star Safety Award.”

He congratulated commissioners and other county officials on their good record of employee and workplace safety as it relates to the county’s health insurance; and called Kerr County his “shining star.” He said Kerr is in the top 2 percent of counties of the approximately 300 in the insurance “pool.”

Office building to

Animal Services

Commissioners passed over an item about determining the cost to move an office building from the River Star Arts & Events Park to the Animal Services facility on Loop 534.

They said the County Auditor’s Department was working on possible cost figures for this, and on Monday there was no other discussion or vote.

Animal Services Director Reagan Givens also presented a list of donations in June to his department, including pet food, a cat tower, leashes, bowls and cat and dog toys. Commissioners accepted his report of donations.

County Clerk’s Archival Plan

County Clerk Jackie Dowdy got commissioners’ approval for her “Annual Archival Plan” as she continues to preserve old handwritten county documents.

She said the documents she still has to preserve, using budgeted departmental funds, include handwritten county commissioners’ meeting minutes from the 1800s.

In a related item, Dowdy discussed the current fee charged at $10; and said she considered lowering it to $1 effective Sept. 1, as she has a surplus in that fund now.

Commissioners and Dowdy agreed to continue discussions on this and took no vote.

Kerr Subdivision regulations, public hearing

Commissioners set a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, to discuss and take appropriate action on revisions to the Kerr County Subdivision Regulations.

The public is invited to the Commissioners courtroom to make comments and listen to the discussion.

Long-range construction needs

Commissioners formed a committee to help determine the long-range construction needs of the county.

Kelly agreed to head this committee, and have Commissioner Jonathan Letz serve as Letz has the most experience planning and directing such projects.

They agreed on seven total members; and are inviting applications from community members to serve. Each commissioner will appoint one other member.

Kelly said area residents should contact their precinct’s commissioner by the end of August to volunteer.

They will generally discuss a new Animal Services location/facility; renovating the courthouse annex basement and/or building a new courthouse annex for some staffers; Juvenile Probation; Sheriff’s Office Annex; and uses for the old Juvenile Detention Center.

Kelly said they also want input from departments to be impacted.

Flood insurance rate map

County Engineer Charlie Hastings reported he executed a “Letter of Map Revision” that updates Flood Insurance Rate Map No. 48265C0700F, as prepared and submitted by the Kendall County Engineering Department, for about a one-mile portion of Cypress Creek in the vicinity of Bartel Road and Gaddis Bluff Road, in Precinct 3, Kerr County.

New maps for the area were submitted by Hastings; and commissioners approved the revisions and the official letter to accompany it.

Manufactured home park development

Commissioners approved by a 4-0 vote with one abstention the court’s final approval for a 22-lot expansion of the Cedar Park Manufactured Home Park development.

The expansion involves Whispering Winds Court in the existing development, and discussion included questions to county environmental health officials about the park’s septic system.