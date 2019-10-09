Lady Hawks can't hold off NBC

Improvement in each set by Our Lady of the Hills was still no match against the Wildcats of New Braunfels Christian as the Lady Hawks fell in TAPPS district volleyball play Tuesday at OLH’s home court.

The district-leading Wildcats took the match 25-4, 25-7, 25-10, dropping OLH to 1-5 in district and 3-11 overall.

“The fact that we got better each set as good to see. We wanted to click into a better gear and make them work for things, but they are really power hitters and it’s hard to prepare against that kind of team,” said OLH head coach Diana Wahrmund.

Power hitting is what did in OLH in the first set when the Wildcats registered 13 kills. Things were less intense in set number two when New Braunfels Christian made nine and even fewer in the third set, where only four kills nicked the Lady Hawks.

After easily winning the first set the Wildcats found themselves tied twice in the second set and three times in the third.

Increasing competitiveness and energy was displayed by Lucy Fritz, who had eight digs, five blocks, five assists and two kills.

Catherine Westfall helped out with four digs, four kills and six assists. Brooke Meismer assisted four times and made four blocks.

Akemi Gutierrez had recoreded four digs. Gabby Michalak added two kills to go with eight blocks. Gracie Morris wound up with three assists and five blocks. Brianna Alcorta came up with six digs. Olivia Redix finished with three digs and two assists. Jessica Mendiola was good on five dig efforts. Ellie Cummings had four blocks and six assists.

Despite the loss OLH still has an opportunity to get into the playoffs if the Lady Hawks can beat Keystone on Thursday, Oct. 10 in San Antonio.