Harpold announces for 198th DA

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 12:00 am

Stephen Harpold has announced his intent to run for the district attorney post in the 198th District of Texas.

Harpold decided to seek election after working as assistant district attorney for the 198th D.A.'s Office under the leadership of Scott Monroe, who is retiring.  Harpold says he hopes to continue working in the job he has grown to love.  

Harpold has been married to his wife Jill for 28 years and they have raised three wonderful children. He practiced law in Kerrville for 14 years with his two dear friends, Pat Pattillo and Greg Richards prior to going to work for the 198th District Attorney's Office in 2014 (having previously served as an Assistant District Attorney in Harris County). 

Harpold said he has served the community, his church and has made lasting and meaningful friendships throughout the Hill Country over the last 19 years.  

“The Harpold family is asking for your support and vote as he seeks to become the 198th District Attorney in the 2020 election.  Please help him continue his passion to seek justice for the residents of Kerr and Bandera Counties,” Harpold said.

Posted on Monday, September 30, 2019 12:00 am.

