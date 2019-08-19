Urgent call issued for blood donations

Local hospitals and the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center have been receiving phone calls from community members asking if blood is needed to share with the victims of the recent mass shooting in El Paso, and how to donate.

While the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center has helped supply blood in the past to other communities facing mass casualty situations, at this point, officials report they have not been requested to provide blood to El Paso.

However, a statement on the STB&TC website claims blood centers across the country have been reporting blood shortages this summer and supplies are critically low in South Texas as well – a situation that leaves communities vulnerable in the case of trauma situations involving multiple injuries, and highlights the need for increased donations.

“The horrific incidents reported this week in El Paso, California and other communities are a reminder that it is critical to have blood on the shelves before tragedy strikes. This is necessary not only to ensure that blood is available in trauma situations, but also to meet the ongoing needs of patients scheduled for surgery, those who need blood as part of their regular cancer treatments, newborns and moms, and many other patients,” the statement reads.

The community is asked to go to SouthTexasBlood.org for information on donating and to make an appointment. All five San Antonio donor rooms, along with donor rooms in New Braunfels and Victoria were to be open this week.

Laura Emmons, a career medical professional, said she has donated 40 units of blood and eight units of platelets to date.

“Working in the medical field, I have seen first-hand the importance of having blood on the shelves in emergency situations,” Emmons said. “If there is no blood for the patient when they need it, that’s not a good situation. Blood doesn’t grow on trees, so I am happy to donate.”

Kerrville stops

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center in San Antonio is sending the Bloodmobiles to the Kerrville area again, in search of more donors who will give life-saving donations.

The remaining August stop is scheduled at Belk department store in River Hills Mall on Saturday, Aug. 24: Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the website at www.southtexasblood. org.

About the South Texas

Blood & Tissue Center

STBTC is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to dozens of hospitals in 48 South Texas counties.

It is the largest blood supplier in the region and has been serving South Texas since 1974. The center operates under the auspices of BioBridge Global, a nonprofit organization comprising services for regenerative medicine and research including blood banking and resource management; cellular therapy; umbilical cord blood collection and storage; donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant; and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in the United States and worldwide.

Anyone wishing to donate blood must present identification. Donors under the age of 16 must have a signed parental consent form and weigh at least 120 pounds. Anyone over the age of 17 may donate and must be in general good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. All donors are encouraged to eat well and adequately hydrate before and after donation. Refreshments and snacks are provided to donors.

In addition, all donors receive a wellness check. Learn more about blood donation at SouthTexasBlood.org.