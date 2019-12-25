Pets of the Week – December 25, 2019

Ethan (left) is a male German Shepherd mix. He is approximately 6 years old and weighs about 56 lbs. Ethan is very outgoing and easily makes friends with everyone he meets. Please give him a chance to show you how loving he can be. Ethan is desperately seeking a new family for his Christmas wish. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.