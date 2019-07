Anne Overby says the show must go on at the Arcadia

In March the six board members overseeing "Kerrville's 4th on the River" chose Anne Overby as their part-time paid executive director. She says it's because the group is wearing a much bigger hat.

"The 4th on the River board has been planning and producing Kerrville's Fourth of July celebration for nine years," she says. "For the last seven years Robert Earl Keen has made the event special. But now the organization has taken over the task of returning the Arcadia Theater to life as one of Kerrville's premier downtown venues."