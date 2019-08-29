Pets of the Week – August 28, 2019

Teddy (left) is a male Domestic Medium Hair kitten. He is approximately 3 months old and weighs almost 4 pounds. Teddy is still waiting for a new family to come and save him. He has been passed over many times, because he is so timid around strangers. All it takes is a little love and attention and he will become your best friend for life. Please give Teddy a chance! The adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, spaying, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.