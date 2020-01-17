Registration under way for Kroc School of Music

Want to learn how to play an instrument? Registration is currently underway for the Salvation Army Kroc School of Music.
This 14-week program, starting Jan. 21, will offer group lessons available in piano, guitar and drums.
Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 12:00 am
Posted in Community Life, Month Event Calendar on Friday, January 17, 2020 12:00 am.
