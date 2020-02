Thomas Hansard is the 'Jarl' of Texas Vikings

Thomas Hansard, the "Jarl," or leader, of Vinland Texas Vikings, says his is an educational nonprofit, teaching members, and the public, skills used by ninth to 11th-century people. Those include blacksmithing, leatherworking, clothing construction, and arts.

He says the organization is a 501(c)3, and his wife, Morgan Satterfield, is the CEO. As such, the Texas Vikings provide an educational medium used by living history museums, historic sites, and schools. They recently made an appearance at the Kerrville Renaissance Festival.