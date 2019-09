Raymond Holloway is SU Varsity bass fishing coach

Schreiner University Varsity Bass Fishing Coach Raymond Holloway says he has recruited five anglers to launch one of SU's newest varsity sports. He recruited the freshmen from the high school bass-fishing circuit, and through contacting high school coaches.

"There are more than 400 Texas High School Bass Association fishing teams in Texas, with more than 8,000 kids competing. Tivy High School doesn't have a club, but Boerne and Fredericksburg high schools do. Of my students, three are from the Tyler area, one from west of Denton, and one from north of Houston. Texas bass fishing is concentrated in the eastern part of the state. There's not a lot of interest in West Texas."