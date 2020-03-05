Pets of the Week – March 4, 2020

Dora (left) is a female, domestic medium hair cat. She is approximately 6 months old and weighs about 5.52 pounds. Dora is a very sweet but timid kitty. She is extremely nervous in the shelter environment and would really appreciate it if someone would give her a chance and take her into their loving home where she can feel safe and loved again. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.