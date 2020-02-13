Pets of the Week – February 12, 2020

Kingston (left) is a white and tan, neutered Pit Mix. He is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. Kingston is a great dog and adores every person he meets. He gets along with cats, but doesn’t really like other dogs. Kingston knows basic commands and is crate-trained. His adoption fee is $20, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.