‘Bling Fling Zumbathon’ planned for Feb. 27 at Kroc

Visit The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to participate in the “Bling Fling Zumbathon.”
Located at 201 Holdsworth Drive, this fun event is open to all in the community.
Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 12:00 am
