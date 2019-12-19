‘Blue Christmas’ service offered

A “Blue Christmas” service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church.
Blue Christmas is a gentle, contemplative service for those who are carrying pain and loss during this season of celebration.
Posted: Thursday, December 19, 2019 12:00 am
A “Blue Christmas” service is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church.
Blue Christmas is a gentle, contemplative service for those who are carrying pain and loss during this season of celebration.
Posted in Community Life, Month Event Calendar on Thursday, December 19, 2019 12:00 am.
© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]
Rules of Conduct
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up
A subscription service is required to post comments.