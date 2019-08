Cory Edmondson takes helm at Peterson Health

Peterson Health's new and president and chief executive officer says he represents the organization at all levels. It's his mission to establish a vision for Peterson and do the strategic planning for the organization.

Cory Edmondson says, "I was approached by a recruiter. When I researched the position I found good data. Peterson is a hospital that provides high quality treatment while keeping patients safe. What I didn't understand was the culture. Within two weeks of May 6, when I assumed the duties of CEO, I found out about the people. We have extraordinary leaders, a high level of competency, and a drive for excellence."