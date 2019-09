Capella Living Solutions to manage Villagio

This month, Colorado-based Cappella Living Solutions (Cappella) assumed management of Villagio of Kerrville, a memory support community serving local older adults with excellent care. The new Cappella management team will be coming alongside existing Villagio of Kerrville team members to help them continue to deliver personalized Alzheimer’s and dementia support to their community.

Cappella is the management and consulting division of Denver-based Christian Living Communities (CLC), which has a legacy of 45-plus years providing operational excellence and innovation in senior living. Starting this September, the company will be providing Villagio of Kerrville with strategic support and innovative services to augment the community’s current memory support programs.