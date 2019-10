Kent Bressler lives with brother’s donated kidney

Kent Bressler says his kidneys quit when he was 37 years old. In the 30-plus years since then he has been living with one given to him by his brother.

He says, "In 1987 I developed focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS. It's a very rare condition that causes hardening of the arteries in the kidney, which progresses to kidney failure. The kidneys are the organs that filter a persons blood, removing toxins and waste products produced by the body, so they can be eliminated in urine. If the toxins aren't eliminated they affect your heart, your brain, really everything."