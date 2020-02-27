Pets of the Week – February 26, 2020

Sadie (left) is a white and red female Catahoula Mix. She is approximately 5 years old and weighs about 68 pounds. Sadie is a mellow kind of girl that enjoys spending her day lounging around with her people. Sadie would do best as the only pet in the family. She is still young and has lots of energy to run and play. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.