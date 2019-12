Community Foundation’s Austin Dickson joins UGRA board

As the Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Austin Dickson’s job is at the center of the local nonprofit community.

“One of the Community Foundation’s main roles is funding great work in local communities. The Foundation provides about $2.5 million per year,” Dickson says. “Of that, about 90 percent is grants to local nonprofit organizations, 501(c)(3)s; and 10 percent is academic scholarships for Hill Country high school graduates, 70 to 80 students annually.”