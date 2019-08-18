U of H alum plan game day watch party Sept. 1

A local group of University of Houston alumni are hosting a game day watch party on Sept. 1 as the Cougars take on Oklahoma.
Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 12:00 am
