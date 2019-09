HCCBA to host ‘A Night in Rio’ April 18

Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. will host its 34th annual ball—”A Night in Rio: A Brazilian Carnaval”—on Saturday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the Hill Country Youth Event Center.

This evening’s theme will bring to life Brazil’s “largest party in the world” and invites attendees to enjoy this year’s celebration of Hill Country Charity Ball’s philanthropic endeavors. Hill Country Charity Ball Association recently announced it has selected Hill Country Youth Ranch as its 2020 ball beneficiary.