Win $20,000 in VISA Gift Cards in Rotary raffle

Raffle tickets are currently being sold by members of the Rotary Club of Kerrville and one lucky winner will receive a $20,000 VISA Gift Card. To purchase a ticket call Tammy Prout at (830) 739-8505 or from any Rotary member. The winning ticket will be drawn on Feb. 1 during the club’s Super Ball event. Winners need not be present to win.