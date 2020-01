‘Music and Conversation’ to feature McNevin

Schreiner University welcomes Michael McNevin to “Music and Conversation” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Junkin Campus Ministry Center - Rodman Steele Recital Hall. This is a free event and open to the public.

McNevin's songs read like short stories, full of heart, humor, and a keen eye for detail. He is winner of the Kerrville New-Folk award in Texas, Performing Songwriter Magazine “DIY Artist of the Year” and seven-time grand finals "Song of the Year" winner for West Coast Songwriters. Accomplished guitar work and seasoned vocals underscore the characters and places he comes across in his travels.