Keith Williams retiring as 216th District judge

216th District Judge Keith Williams is stepping down from his bench Jan. 1, 2021, after announcing he will not seek another term. He says when he took office, in 2009, the district included Kerr, Bandera, Kendall and Gillespie counties, but population growth spurred two realignments, so the 216th now hears cases in Kerr and Gillespie counties.