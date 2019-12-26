Polar Bear Challenge Jan. 1 at Mo-Ranch

Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly has announced that Hill Country Youth Ranch has been chosen as this year’s beneficiary of this year’s Polar Bear Challenge, slated for Jan. 1 at the water slide locatedon the campus of Mo-Ranch in Hunt.

Hill Country Youth Ranch, which is based in Ingram, gives abandoned and abused children a safe place to live, go to school and learn how to become productive members of society. The funds for Hill Country Youth Ranch will benefit their Children’s Fund, which ensures the provision of essentials for our children – food, clothing, housing, and transportation – plus the basic amenities of holiday celebrations, weekly allowances, birthdays, recreational activities, educational adventures and a wide variety of life enrichment experiences.