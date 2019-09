Virgil Justice has been performing more than 50 years

Virgil Justice recently helped the Hill Country Arts Foundation celebrate its 60th anniversary by once again appearing onstage. He says he linked up with old friends to participate in two acts of the Point Theatre Review.

He says he teamed up with Wanda Cash to sing a duet from the musical "Annie Get Your Gun" titled "Anything you can do I can do better." They sparred back and forth as the characters Annie Oakley and Frank Butler, each trying to make the most outrageous claim.