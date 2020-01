Benjamin Montoya shares history lessons with SU students

Dr. Benjamin Montoya says his work as an assistant professor of history at Schreiner University includes teaching classes, advising students, being of service to the SU community, and researching within his particular specialization in the field of history.

He says he teaches both lower and upper-level classes each semester. His lower-level students are freshmen and sophomores, who may be taking history as part of their general requirements, necessary in many majors. The U.S. history classes cover from colonial times to the present, and he usually teaches three sections.