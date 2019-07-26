MOWA to host ‘National Day of the Cowboy’ Saturday, July 27

The Museum of Western Art will be celebrating the “National Day of the Cowboy” on Saturday, July 27, with free activities for all ages.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at the MOWA campus on State Highway 173.
