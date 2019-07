Colleen Brezden played at Brittany on D-Day in France

Colleen Brezden says the University of Texas Longhorn Alumni Band was one of the groups invited to play for ceremonies honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day. She was one of the 300 musicians making the trip, along with 230 friends and family members.

She said she learned about the opportunity two and a half years ago, at an alumni meeting. Once she signed up, she downloaded her music online and started practicing. The music included "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Hymn to the Fallen" from "Saving Private Ryan," and the French national anthem "La Marseillaise."