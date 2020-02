Travis Trimble responds to Kerr County emergencies

Travis Cole Trimble says as a Kerrville Police Department "telecommunications specialist," or dispatcher, he spends his work hours answering both those who call 911 in an emergency, and those who dial the police non-emergency number, 257-8181.

For every call, he says he determines the reaction needed, dispatches law enforcement, firefighters, ambulances, helicopter life flights, or whatever else is called for. He also enters data concerning warrants, protective orders, and other information into TLETS, the Texas Law Enforcement Telecommunications System, a distributed software application and secure network service that interconnects more than 1,300 federal, state and local agency locations across the state.