Sarah Fontenot named to AHA national board

Sarah Fontenot is in the eighth year of her nine-year term on the Peterson Health Board of Directors, and is serving as vice-chair and as a member of the Executive Committee.

She says "Serving on the Peterson board is the most exciting and interesting thing. It has 11 members, from diverse backgrounds and with different skills. We don't run the hospital, we provide the overall governance. We support our CEO, and help Cory Edmondson and his team keep Peterson the excellent health organization it is."