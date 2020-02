Vicky Anderson is the first person you see at ACC

Vicky Anderson says when she leaves home to come to work she tells her husband she's "Going off to have fun." She is the greeter at the Ambulatory Care Center's front desk.

"When patients come in, they need information," she says. "I have a list of patients who are expected, and where they need to go. The ACC departments love to have me there, so their patients don't get ping-ponged around before they find the right place. Sometimes I give directions, sometimes the department will send someone as an escort. I give the department a heads-up, and if necessary I can walk a patient to where they need to go."