Dripping Springs LC - Leads the Way for CAMPaign Vision2020 & Beyond

During the February 2020 Board Breakfast, Stephen S. Mabry, president & CEO of Texas Lions Camp, addressed the Board of Directors and prominently featured the results of the Feasibility Study and architectural plans for TLC's future.

Immediately following his report and request that the Board officially take action to open a Capital CAMPaign known as “Vision2020 & Beyond,” the Dripping Spring Lions Club stepped forward and surprised and delighted all in attendance by presenting a $100,000 pledge to TLC to kick off the CAMPaign.