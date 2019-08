Martin Stringer combines jewelry and history

Martin Stringer says his first career was in welding, which is still his occupation, only with very small projects. He is the president of Diamonds of Kerrville, a family business including his wife, Sherrie, and his son, Jacob.

He says he was born in Mead, Kan., but his parents, Grady and Lea Stringer, moved to Pecos when he was a year old. His father worked for Diamond Shamrock for a year, then they moved to Odessa, where Stringer grew up. He graduated from Odessa High School in 1979.