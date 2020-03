‘Rainbows’ quilt show March 13-14

Stephanie Cash, executive director of Hill Country CASA (left) previews one of the quilts for the Creations 42nd Anniversary Quilt Show, ‘Watching For Rainbows’ with Creations shop owners Kathy Thompson (center) and Julie Milam (right). More than 130 quilts will be on display on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, from quilters in Texas and across the country. All the quilts will be donated to CASA to help children entering the foster care system.