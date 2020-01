Kristy Vandenberg is looking for local organ donors

Kristy Vandenberg, left, executive director of "The Ultimate Gift of Life," works her recent stock show booth with volunteer and kidney recipient Kent Bressler. Austin Grammar, right, stopped by to make sure he was on the list, and due to moving around, found he wasn't. He signed up on the spot, getting a free t-shirt. Vandenberg says, "That's why it's important to check, even if you have the heart on your driver's license."