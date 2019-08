Jake Williamson manages the Youth Event Center

Hill Country Youth Event Center General Manager Jake Williamson says he is employed by Spectra, the event management company Kerr County has charged with managing the venue. He provides operations, marketing, sponsor coordination, sales, and event management for the four buildings of the Event Center, as well as River Star Park and the Outdoor Arena.

He says "operations" includes maintaining the facilities in good condition, setting up everything an event needs from chairs to audiovisual equipment to room dividers, then taking it all down to make ready for the next event, all while insuring the security and safety of all the participants in events.