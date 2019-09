‘Our Town’ cast announced at P2K, rehearsals to begin

“Our Town” was written as a reaction to Wilder’s perception that “something had gone wrong” with American Theater, and it’s simple depiction of the everyday lives of quintessential Americans proved to have deep and long-lived impact.

Following its 1938 runs both off- and on-Broadway, the play earned almost instant acclaim. It was arranged as a radio broadcast featuring Orson Welles in 1939, and the first film of the story was created in 1940, boasting a musical score by Aaron Copland.