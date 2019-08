P2K to open family-friendly Southern comedy Friday

Sarah Brooks, Becka Hill, Bryan Schuyler and Barbara French, from left, are all family and friends of the recently widowed “Dorothy Frye,” and have dropped in to “help” her prepare for the funeral in this scene from the Playhouse 2000 production of the comedy “Southern Fried Funeral,” opening in the VK Garage Theater on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m.