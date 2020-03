P2K, Cailloux Theater host statewide conference

Kerrville will play host later this week to the annual statewide conference for theater practitioners – both professional and amateur – presented by Texas Nonprofit Theatres, based in Fort Worth.

The campus of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the intimate “black box” VK Garage Theater, the beautiful Cailloux Theater and even the new Kit Werlein Annex will all be busy Thursday through Saturday with a full schedule of activities.