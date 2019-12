Local couple enjoying leading roles in P2K holiday offering

Amy and Marcus Goodyear are "Jim" and "Della," a poor but loving pair who long to give meaningful gifts at Christmas, overseen by Brandon Newton as "Digsby" in the Playhouse 2000 presentation of the classic O. Henry story "The Gift of the Magi," a special Christmas season event playing in the VK Garage Theater from Dec. 6-21.