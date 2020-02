‘Sylvia’ Opens to a full house for Playhouse 2000

New Dog owner “Greg” (Judd Vermillion, right) takes his wife, "Kate" (Barbara French) to the airport in this scene from "Sylvia," while Michele VanfFossen, as stray dog “Sylvia,” waits at home. The comedy opened Playhouse 2000's Season 2020 this week in the VK Garage Theater.