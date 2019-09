LWV invites public to dinner Sept. 19

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas will conduct a general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. The location is Schreiner University in the Cailloux Campus Activity Center.

Dinner at a League Table is available at the Schreiner Diner at 5 p.m., and anyone planning to attend the meeting is welcome - no reservation is necessary. The diner offers a salad bar, pizza and pasta, a main entrée, dessert, and beverage. The Lion's Den inside the activity center is open as an alternative for beverages.