Lady Hawks fall to Keystone

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills' outside chances at TAPPS volleyball playoff action were sidelined Thursday when the Lady Hawks lost to Keystone in three sets 21-25, 11-25, 10-25.

OLH is 3-12 overall, 1-5 in its district and will close the season on Thursday, Oct. 17 with a home court contest against Hallettsville Sacred Heart. It will be Parent’s Night and the match starts at 5 p.m.

In the match with Keystone, Lucy Fritz led things with five digs, five kills, two assists and six blocks.

Akemi Gutierrez had four digs. Gabby Michalak made two kills, two assists and two blocks. Catherine Westfall got two digs, seven kills and one assist. Brooke Meismer had two kills and 10 blocks. Gracie Morris posted two digs, one kill and seven blocks. Jessica Mendiola recorded five digs. Brianna Alcorta also had five digs. Olivia Redix dished up five digs and one assist. Ellie Maurer had four digs. Ellie Cummings got two digs.