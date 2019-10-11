Lady Hawks fall to Keystone - hccommunityjournal.com: Gallery

Lady Hawks fall to Keystone

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 1:45 pm

Lady Hawks fall to Keystone 0 comments

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills' outside chances at TAPPS volleyball playoff action were sidelined Thursday when the Lady Hawks lost to Keystone in three sets 21-25, 11-25, 10-25.

OLH is 3-12 overall, 1-5 in its district and will close the season on Thursday, Oct. 17 with a home court contest against Hallettsville Sacred Heart. It will be Parent’s Night and the match starts at 5 p.m.

In the match with Keystone, Lucy Fritz led things with five digs, five kills, two assists and six blocks.

Akemi Gutierrez had four digs. Gabby Michalak made two kills, two assists and two blocks. Catherine Westfall got two digs, seven kills and one assist. Brooke Meismer had two kills and 10 blocks. Gracie Morris posted two digs, one kill and seven blocks. Jessica Mendiola recorded five digs. Brianna Alcorta also had five digs. Olivia Redix dished up five digs and one assist. Ellie Maurer had four digs. Ellie Cummings got two digs.

Posted in , on Friday, October 11, 2019 1:45 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2019, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]