AARP Safe Driver Classes offered 4 times per month

Alan Cone, volunteer instructor for AARP Safe Driver Classes in Kerrville, is offering the classes four times per month locally.
Contact Cone at (830) 890-5815 or email him at Alan@prime cone.com for exact dates and times, and more information.
Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 12:00 am
Posted in Local News, City, County, Human Interest, KISD on Sunday, January 5, 2020 12:00 am.
